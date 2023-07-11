Himachal floods: 5 Telangana doctors stranded in Manali

Hyderabad: Five doctors from Telangana are stranded in Himachal Pradesh, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said, requesting health minister Harish Rao to take necessary measures to rescue them.

Heavy rain has persisted in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana for two days, leading to numerous houses being flooded and massive damage to roads and public property.

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway between Mandi and Kullu has been blocked following massive landslides along the swollen Beas River in Himachal Pradesh after overnight heavy rainfall.

The doctors, three of whom are from the Osmani General Hospital, are stranded in Shallin, Manali since the last three days, TJUDA said in a letter to the health minister.

They are also unable to communicate or find a way back home.

The association also requested prompt intervention from the minister for facilitating the safe return of the doctors. “Your support in establishing communication channels and arranging transportation would be invaluable,” they wrote in the letter.

Earlier in the day, IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao said that measures to ensure the safety and return of Telugu people, especially students stranded in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy floods have been initiated by the government.