Telangana: Five IPS officers promoted to Director General rank

Hyderabad: In a fresh round of promotions, five IPS (Indian Police Service) officers in Telangana were promoted to director general on Thursday, August 8.

All promoted officers belong to the 1994 batch of the Telangana cadre including Kothkota Sreenivas Reddy, B Shivdhar Reddy, Abhilasha Bisht, Dr Soumya Mishra and Shikha Goel.

Bisht’s selection in the panel is subject to confirmation regarding the allocation of member of service to the Telangana cadre.

Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy has been retained as the commissioner of police, Hyderabad city with the rank of director general of police (DGP).

Similarly, Bisht is retained as the director, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, with the rank of DGP. She will continue to serve as in charge of DG training.

B Shivdhar Reddy has been retained as the director general (DG), Intelligence, Telangana with the rank of DGP

Dr Saumya Mishra has been retained as the director of prisons and correctional services with the rank of DGP.

Shikha Goel has been retained as director general, CID (Criminal Investigation Department). She will continue to hold additional charge of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

These officials were promoted by the order of the Governor.