Telangana: Five migrant workers crushed to death in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on July 28, five migrant workers were crushed under a shaft while working on a Mission Bhagiratha project in Nagarkurnool district.

The victims belong to different states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The accident occuerd at Regumanagadda village in Kollapur mandal. A group of seven workers were engaged in constructing an inner wall of the shaft being built 100 metres below the ground while the incident occurred.

“Five of them suffered grievous injuries, while two escaped with bruises. When the workers were standing in the cabin at about 40-metre height from the bottom of the shaft, it suddenly crashed,” Kollapur circle inspector D Yaladri was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The deceased were identified as Praveen (26), Kamlesh (25) and Sonu Kumar (26) from Bihar, Bholanath (40) of Jharkhand and Srinu (35) from AP’s East Godavari district. The police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for the postmortem and registered a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for suspicious death.