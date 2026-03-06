Telangana fixes engineering, BTech fees for private colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has fixed tuition fees for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses in private unaided engineering colleges in the state for the block period 2025-26 to 2027-28.

An order to this effect was issued on March 4. The fee fixed does not include special fee and admission fee.

Institutions have been asked to collect the annual tuition fee in advance only for that particular year either in a lump sum or in installments.

Institutions were also warned against collecting capitation fee or any other unauthorised amount under the guise of donation fees etc., and any surplus generated from collection of the fixed fees is to be used for the benefit of the institution and cannot be diverted for other purposes or personal gain.

Moreover, the TAFRC approving the fee structure does not give institutions permission to run the course unless they have secured recognition/permissions from the state government/concerned university/All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

TAFRC further informed that the fee structure is based on details uploaded by the institutions online and is subject to further physical verification.

If any data provided by institutions is found incorrect, the fee may be revised and the matter will be informed to the concerned university and AICTE/relevant bodies for necessary action as per law.