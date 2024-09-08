Telangana floods: Health min asks officials to maintain power supply, sanitation

Hyderabad: In view of last week’s floods that hit Telangana and the forecast of heavy rains in the coming days, Telangana medical, health, and family welfare minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Sunday, September 8, discussed the current stock and availability of medicines while evaluating the status of medical facilities in the flood-affected districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Suryapet.

The Telangana health minister further discussed measures for the health of pregnant women expected to deliver within the next 15 days, and asked government officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals. He also evaluated the availability of emergency vehicles, vaccination status, sanitation efforts in high-risk areas of flood-affected areas. Coordination with Panchayat Raj and municipal departments were also addressed.

During a teleconference government officials, the Telangana health minister instructed district collectors and district medical and health department officials to ensure uninterrupted medical services for the public in the flood affected areas.

Damodar Rajanarasimhar emphasized the need for immediate action in response to the floods, including implementing precautions and measures to control vector-borne diseases through fogging and mosquito prevention in Telangana.