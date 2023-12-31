Telangana: Fog leads to fatal road accident in Bhupalapally, one dead 

Hyderabad: A major road accident occurred in the Jayashankar Bhupalapally district when a DCM van collided head-on with a TSRTC bus, resulting in the death of a DCM driver and serious injuries to RTC bus driver and 10 of its boarders.

The incident took place in the wee hours on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by fog.

The DCM van was en route to Bhupalapally from Parakala, while the RTC bus was travelling from Bhupalapally to Hanmakonda.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/fog-alert-mercury-dips-to-single-digits-across-telangana-2941303/

The DCM van driver, identified as Prem, lost his life. The RTC bus driver sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

The bus was reportedly carrying twenty passengers at the time of the accident. Ten of these passengers suffered serious injuries.

Regonda police authorities are investigating the incident further to determine the exact cause of the accident.