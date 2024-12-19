Telangana: Folk singer dies by suicide weeks after marrying Instagram friend

The woman's family alleged that she was pressurised by her in laws for dowry.

Hyderabad: A female folk singer from Telangana’s Siddipet district died by suicide on Wednesday, December 18, weeks after marrying a man she met through Instagram.

The deceased was identified as a 26-year-old Sruthi, resident of Timmapur in Mosara mandal of Nizamabad. The incident occurred at Peerlapally in Jagadevpur mandal of Siddipet district. Sruthi had reportedly fallen in love with a cab driver Erra Dayakar, son of Bikshapathi and Satyamma from Siddipet, who befriended her on Instagram.

Bikshapathi and Satyamma tied the knot three weeks ago at Peerlapally. On Wednesday, the family members went to attend the 10th-day ceremony of a relative; Sruthi stayed at home. When Dayakar returned home, he allegedly found Sruthi hanging from the ceiling.

The family members shifted the body to the government hospital in Gajwel. Sruthi’s family members, who rushed to the Gajwel hospital on being informed about her death, alleged that it was a case of murder. They alleged that Dayakar’s family members had killed Sruthi for dowry.

Meanwhile, Dayakar and his family members are absconding. Police registered a case and started an investigation.

