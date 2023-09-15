Telangana: Food poisoning in tribal girls hostel, students taken to hospital in truck

Hyderabad: Over 40 students at the ST girls hostel in Mannanur, Nagarkunool reportedly fell ill due to food contamination and were transported to reach a nearby hospital in a truck.

A video that surfaced on social media on Friday, depicted that the girls who were already in pain had to stand in a truck to reach a hospital.

It’s our Golden #Telangana sick students of #KGBV School in #Nagarkurnool district who are fallen sick after having dinner shifted to Hospital in Lorry. Where is 108 & 104 service? @TelanganaCMO @TelanganaCS @BRSHarish pic.twitter.com/1VDmx42hld — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) September 14, 2023

The students fell ill allegedly after consuming dinner at the hostel following which ten among them suffered severe abdominal pain and difficulty in breathing.

After their health condition worsened, the school staff decided to get medical help and rushed them to the nearest government hospital.

Also Read Food poisoning at KGBV Nizamabad: Telangana min assures stringent action

The condition of four girls being treated at Nagarkurnool Hospital is reportedly said to be critical.

The ill students have alleged that the food provided to them was contaminated and complained of substandard quality of food.

They further lamented that despite having complained to the authorities several times, no action was taken.

After the video emerged, netizens questioned the unavailability of 108 and 104 ambulances which might have forced the faculty staffers to resort to the decision.

Others pointed out that the incidents of food poisoning due to food contamination in Telangana have become regular news.

“Need to conduct an audit in food safety and standards regularly,” said a netizen while another said, “thinking that all the students are goats they brought lorry ! Else they might have brought something else,” a netizen said.