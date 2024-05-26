Telangana food safety dept bans Gutka, Pan masala with tobacco & nicotine

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana has issued a notification prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutka and Pan masala which contains tobacco and nicotine.

The department said that the order is in effect for a period of one year from Friday, May 24.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (a) of Subsection (2) of Section 30 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 read with 2.3.4 of Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulation 2011 and in the interest of public health, Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana State hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutkha / Pan masala which contains tobacco and nicotine as an ingredient which is packed in sachets /pouches/package/containers etc., or by whatever name it is called in the entire State of Telangana for a period of one year with effect from 24th May 2024,” the notification read.

The Commissioner of Food Safety has issued a notification prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of 𝐆𝐮𝐭𝐤𝐡𝐚 / 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐚 which contains tobacco and nicotine, with effect from 24.05.2024.#HealthyTelangana #NicotineBan pic.twitter.com/IjucPX5HPa — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 26, 2024

Gutka and pan masala with tobacco and nicotine are dangerous smokeless products that pose serious health risks.

Gutka and pan masala use is linked to oral cancer, oral submucous fibrosis, and other health problems. 55% of cancers in Varanasi, India were related to tobacco use.

Smokeless tobacco use exceeds smoked tobacco in India, with 21.4% (199.4 million) of adults using it compared to 10.7% (99.5 million) using smoked tobacco. Quit rates are low, a study by Lancet stated in its findings.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)