Telangana: Food safety dept raids Blinkit warehouse in Medchal, violations found

Hyderabad: In a determined effort to uphold food safety standards, the Commissioner of Food and Safety, Telangana, has initiated a series of stringent inspections across various establishments. On June 5, 2024, the task force team conducted a thorough inspection at Blinkit Warehouse in Devar Yamjal, Medchal Malkajgiri District.

This operation followed closely on the heels of a similar raid at Halo Cocktail Bar and Kitchen in Jubilee Hills on June 4, 2024. The inspections are part of a broader initiative to ensure public health and safety in the region.

The Blinkit Warehouse inspection revealed several critical violations. The premises were found in a state of severe disorganization, with unhygienic and dusty storage racks. Alarmingly, there were no FOSTAC-trained personnel present, and food handlers were observed without essential protective gear such as headgears, gloves, and aprons. Moreover, medical fitness certificates for the food handlers were conspicuously absent, raising significant concerns about the health and safety of the workforce and, consequently, the food products.

Adding to the list of violations, cosmetic products were stored alongside food items, a serious breach of safety regulations. The inspection also uncovered discrepancies in the licensing of Whole Farm Congruence Trade and Services Pvt Ltd, with the address on the label not conforming to the FSS Act requirements. As a result, a notice will be sent to address this issue.

The raid led to the seizure of expired products from Kamakshi Foods, including Suji, raw peanut butter, Maida, Poha, Besan, and Bajra, valued at Rs. 30,000. Additionally, suspected infested Whole Farm Ragi flour and Toor dal worth Rs. 52,000 were seized and samples sent for laboratory analysis.

Earlier, on June 2, 2024, the team had inspected the Central Kitchen of Swiss Castle Bakery in Uppal, uncovering similar lapses in hygiene and safety protocols. These raids underscore the need for stringent compliance with food safety norms to protect consumer health.

The task force’s findings are a wake-up call for all food-related businesses in the region. Notices will be issued, and further action will be taken based on the laboratory results and compliance responses. The ongoing inspections highlight the government’s commitment to ensuring that food safety standards are strictly adhered to, safeguarding public health and well-being.