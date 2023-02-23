Telangana: Forest Department can now use FSC certification

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) on Thursday received the approval to use Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)’s certification.

The certification will be used on the Forest department’s logo on natural bamboo, nuts and round wood.

Also Read Telangana: Determined groom marries unwell bride at hospital

Paper, tetra packs and mixed wood manufactured from forest products have the approval to use the certification, officials told Telangana Forest Minister, A Indrakaran Reddy at Aranya Bhavan. The Forest department can use the certification for a period of five years. The FSC certification is set to boost the brand image of TSFDC products.

“Measures will be taken up to increase the revenue further and the same would be utilized in executing measures for effective conservation of forests” said Indrakaran Reddy.

The usage of FSC certification has been approved for the trees being raised in Kothagudem, Paloncha and Sathupally divisions in about 45,000 acres.