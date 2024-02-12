Telangana forest department denies tiger sighting in Nalgonda district

Department on Monday clarified that there are no chances of a tiger being sighted in Narketpally mandal of the district.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th February 2024 3:15 pm IST
Must-try jungle safari near Hyderabad: Price, timings and more
Image Source: Wild Telangana Instagram

Hyderabad: Telangana forest department has denied reports that a tiger was sighted in Narketpally in Nalgonda district.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The department on Monday clarified that there are no chances of a tiger being sighted in Narketpally mandal of the district.

Following media reports that a tiger was spotted on the outskirts of Edavalli, district forest officials visited the area. They clarified that there were no pugmarks or any other signs to suggest presence of a tiger in the area. They did not find signs of even a leopard in the area.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Minor among 6 held for poisoning tiger, search on for missing cubs

Chief Wildlife Warden M. C. Pargaien also spoke to district forest officials and gathered details. The officials made it clear that there are no chances of tiger movement in the area.

Forest officials said some people were circulating on social media videos of tiger spotting relating to neighbouring states and claiming that the tiger was seen in Narketpally mandal.

They said there is no truth in these claims and appealed to people not to believe the same.

The forest department has stated that if people spot tiger or wild animals in any part of the state, they can call on toll free number 18004255364 or inform the local officials.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th February 2024 3:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button