Telangana forest min directs officials to support tribal development

Hyderabad: In a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday, Telangana Forest minister Konda Surekha issued clear instructions to forest officials, emphasising the need to support not only forest conservation but also the development of tribal communities.

The minister urged officials not to trouble forest-dwelling people over minor issues and to resolve their problems in a phased manner.

The meeting was convened to address challenges related to forest permissions for works under the Panchayat Raj, Roads & Buildings departments.

Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, along with Forest department Principal Secretary Ahmad Nadeem, PCCF Suvarna, MLAs and MLCs from the erstwhile Adilabad and Warangal districts, Collectors, and DFOs participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, MLAs Vedma Bojju, Kova Lakshmi, Palvai Harish, and Anil Jadhav raised concerns that forest officials were creating obstacles for the construction of houses, Anganwadi centres, school buildings, and roads in forest areas.

Responding to these concerns, minister Surekha directed DFOs to resolve such issues strictly in accordance with regulations.

Minister Surekha also expressed strong displeasure at reports that tribals collecting forest produce—such as tendu leaves, mahua flowers, and fruits—were being harassed by officials, despite forest laws permitting such activities.

She instructed officials to submit a report within two to three days on matters related to forest permissions.