Telangana: Forest officials halt podu cultivation by tribals

Hyderabad: Forest officials from Eturnagaram mandal stopped Chinabooinapally village tribal farmers from cultivating ‘podu’ on Tuesday.

After the officials stopped farmers, the latter protested. The forest officials call police after the protest became violent in the area. The officials used force to drive the farmers out of the area.

According to the tribal farmers, they have been cultivating podu for 30 years and said that they will launch an agitation if forest officials did not stop interfering with their livelihood.

The farmers demanded to issue pattas so that they could carry on cultivation without trouble from local authorities.

Eturnagaram Forest Range Officer (FRO) said that their department has already informed the district collector and MRO about the situation and their decisions. They have made a request to the collector and MRO to protect the forest land from villagers, as per media reports.

