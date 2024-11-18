Telangana: Former dy CM Rajaiah, Congress MLA in war of words over corruption

Hyderabad: Former Telangana deputy chief minister Thatikonda Rajaiah and Congress MLA Kadiam Srihari on Monday November 18 entered a war words over corruption.

The two leaders tore into each other at Station Ghanpur constituency in Warangal district. A few days ago, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader called for a comprehensive land survey by the Warangal district collector alleging that the Congress MLA and his family encroached 3,900 acres of forest.

Rajaiah stressed the need for authorities to clearly define the boundaries surrounding the forest and implement necessary measures to protect its natural resources. He alleged that followers of Kadiam Srihari and his son-in-law Nazeer were trying to exploit the region’s substantial mineral wealth, including iron ores, within the forested area of Mupparam village.

Highlighting past governmental initiatives, Rajaiah pointed out that during the BRS government, the Haritha Haram programme was undertaken on the same forest land. He accused Srihari of attempting to encroach upon this land by threatening forest officials.

Rajaiah concluded by asserting that the BRS would persist in opposing the MLA, claiming he joined the Congress to indulge in irregularities.

Responding to Rajaiah, Sri Hari said that BRS leader are making baseless allegations and challenged him to prove those. The Congress MLA further said he would resign from his post if the allegations are proven right.

Attacking the BRS leader, the Congress MLA said, “I will prove in front of the public and the media with evidence that hundreds of poor Dalit children were cheated in the Dalit Bandhu scheme.”

Sri Hari added that after the expose, only one of them will remain in Station Ghanpur constituency. In a video message, Rajaiah accepted the challenge. He claimed that Srihari is a non-local adding that he wouldn’t sleep until the Congress MLA is sent to ‘Parvatgiri’. The former Telangana deputy CM further reminded Sri Hari that he is a former four-time MLA from Station Ghanpur.

“If I was born here..brought up here..I will stay here..even if I die tomorrow, I will be buried here. But you will be recognized as a non-native. I will not sleep until you are sent to Parvatagiri.” Tatikonda Rajaiah said.

Rajaiah went onto say that it is “a shame that Sri Hari is beating the can as righteous as Satyaharishchandra”.