Telangana: Former TRS MLA Bhikshamaiah Goud joins BJP

Hyderabad: Former MLA Bhikshamaiah Goud who had represented the Alair assembly constituency for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhikshamaiah Goud joined the party on Tuesday morning in New Delhi in the presence of BJP in charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking to the media, Goud said that there are forces in the TRS leadership that have conspired against him to keep him away from the public.

He further added that though he had joined the TRS for the development of his constituencies, he was told to keep away from people’s affairs. “This happened for the past three years,” he said. Goud stated that this was one of the main reasons that prompted him to leave TRS and join BJP.

Bhikshamaiah Goud was a member of the Congress party at the start of his political career before joining the TRS in 2018.