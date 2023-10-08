Telangana: Foundation laid for ISKON temple in Karimnagar

The district administration designated three acres of land for the ISKON temple at Lower Manair Dam in Alugunur village of Thimmapur mandal

Hyderabad: A huge procession was taken out in Karimnagar district to mark the foundation laying for the ISKON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple on Saturday evening.

The district administration designated three acres of land for the ISKON temple at Lower Manair Dam in Alugunur village of Thimmapur mandal. Hundreds of people gathered at the site, decorated vehicles and took out a procession to mark the occasion of the foundation. Mayor Y Sunil Rao and BC welfare and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar led the procession from Telangana Chowk.

Telangana state planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, collector DR B Gopi and others were also present at the occasion.

