Telangana: Four more gates of Osman Sagar opened after heavy rains

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Saturday evening opened four more gates of the Osman Sagar reservoir after the area received heavy rains.

A total of six gates of the reservoir are now open up to three feet. Osman Sagar was receiving 2,000 cusecs of inflow, along with an outflow of 2,106 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar received 600 cusecs of inflow. Two gates of the reservoir were kept open up to one foot and 678 cusecs was the recorded outflow.

Also Read Telangana: IMD forecasts light to moderate rains for upcoming week

Situation at the Nagarjuna project

Due to heavy rains that have been falling for the last two or three days, the lakes and ponds of many states are overflowing. Due to this, heavy flood water will reach the reservoirs.

In preparation, 20 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project were opened to release water downstream. The project’s current inflow is 3,35,786 cusecs while outflow continues to be 3,29,394 cusecs. The full water level of Sagar is 590 feet and the current water level is 587.90 feet.

The full water storage capacity of Nagarjunasagar is 312.0405 TMC while the current water storage continues to be 306.0414 TMC.