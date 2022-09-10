Telangana: IMD forecasts light to moderate rains for upcoming week

Hyderabad: After a series of days with heavy rainfall, Hyderabad will once again witness a heavy deluge on Saturday. However, only light to moderate rains is forecasted for the upcoming week, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the state, Telangana State Planning and Development Society (TSDPS) forecasted extremely heavy rain over Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Jagtial districts, very heavy rain over Adilabad, Siddipet, Rajanna, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli districts on Saturday.

In the evening hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad Kamareddy, Siddipet, Rajanna, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli districts.

This trend is likely to apply in the upcoming days as well. However, rains might be lighter than previously recorded.

Also Read Telangana: Hungry passenger loses bag with Rs 30 lakh cash

Heavy rains claim lives in Telangana

As heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana on Friday, a woman was struck to death in Rajanna-Sircilla and lightning claimed the lives of nine cows in Peddapalli.

A farmer identified as 50-year-old Marripelli Bhagyavva died on the spot after being struck by lightning in Rajanna-Sircilla. She was working on the field at the time of the incident. In another incident reported from Peddapalli district, nine cows and calf were struck to death by lightning.

On Friday, Pochampalli in Manakondur mandal received 160 mm of rain. Similarly, Kodimilal mandal of Jagtial district received 132 mm, Ramagundam of Peddapalli 122.3 mm, Pudur 119.3 mm, Govindaram 107.8 mm, Edullagattepalli and Gangadhara 103.5 mm and Akenapalli 102.3 mm.