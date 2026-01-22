Telangana: Four of family attempt suicide, one dies in Medchal

Hyderabad: A family allegedly killed their daughter and attempted suicide due to financial issues in Telangana’s Medchal district on Wednesday, January 21.

The incident reportedly occurred at Vijayanagar Colony under Jagadgirigutta police limits. The family members, Satish Kumar, his wife, Amani, son Nitish Kumar and daughter Srijavali were residing on the ground floor of the Anu Residency Apartment.

Distressed over financial issues, the family first killed Srijavali by smothering her, and the remaining members attempted suicide by cutting their wrists.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jagadgirigutta police said, “A case of murder has been registered under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The family members are in a stable condition.”

Similar incident

In a similar incident in October 2024, Three family members attempted suicide at a hotel in Secunderabad.

The victims identified as Narayana, 52, Padmavathi, 47, and their son Srujan, 23 are from the Kothagudem Bhadadri district.

According to reports, the family checked into the hotel two days earlier and was found unconscious in their room by the staff on Tuesday. The Mahankali police were alerted and shifted the victims to a private hospital for medical care.

Upon investigation, police officials discovered juice glasses in the room, suggesting the family may have mixed a poisonous substance in the juice before consuming it.

Further relatives reached out to the police and informed them that Srujan had recently married, but his wife filed a complaint of harassment and a dowry case against him and his parents. A case has been registered at a police station in Kothagudem Bhadadri district, which is currently under investigation.

Police suspected the family may have slipped into depression due to these circumstances. All three individuals are receiving medical treatment at the hospital and are reportedly in critical condition.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.