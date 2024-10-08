Three family members attempt suicide in Hyderabad hotel

Hyderabad: Three family members attempted suicide at a hotel in Secunderabad on Monday night, October 7.

The victims identified as Narayana, 52, Padmavathi, 47, and their son Srujan, 23 are from the Kothagudem Bhadadri district.

According to reports, the family checked into the hotel two days earlier and was found unconscious in their room by the staff on Tuesday. The Mahankali police were alerted and shifted the victims to a private hospital for medical care.

Upon investigation, police officials discovered juice glasses in the room, suggesting the family may have mixed a poisonous substance in the juice before consuming it.

Further relatives reached out to the police and informed them that Srujan had recently married, but his wife filed a complaint of harassment and a dowry case against him and his parents. A case has been registered at a police station in Kothagudem Bhadadri district, which is currently under investigation.

Police suspect the family may have slipped into depression due to these circumstances. All three individuals are receiving medical treatment at the hospital and are reportedly in critical condition.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.