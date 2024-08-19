Telangana: Minor who attempted suicide dies soon after tying rakhis

The accused pressured the victim into marriage despite her repeated rejections

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 19th August 2024 8:12 pm IST
Minor who attempted suicide over harassment dies after tying rakhis

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl passed away just minutes after tying Rakhis to her two brothers at a government hospital in Kodad, Nalgonda district. She had reportedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticides earlier and succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment on Saturday, August 17.

The victim was pursuing a diploma at a private college

According to reports, the accused pressured the victim into marriage despite her repeated rejections. Along with a few friends, he began harassing her under the guise of love.

Unable to endure the torment any longer, she consumed pesticides in an attempt to end her life. Upon discovering, her family rushed her to a government hospital.

Fearing she wouldn’t survive until the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival on Monday, the girl tied Rakhis to her elder and younger brothers’ wrists on Saturday. Tragically, she passed away minutes later while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case, and the accused has reportedly been arrested.

Further investigation is ongoing.

