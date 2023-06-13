Telangana: Free entry to zoos, other major parks on June 19

Hyderabad: In order to commemorate Harithotsavam, the afforestation program undertaken by the Telangana government, all national parks, urban forest parks, and zoo parks across the state will allow free entry to visitors on June 19.

The initiative was announced as part of Telangana’s decennial celebrations by the principal chief conservator of forests R M Dobriyal during an official meeting held on Saturday.

To maintain the objective of Harithotsavam which is to strengthen school students’ link with nature, authorities in all districts have been advised to organise special programmes in their respective areas.

Emphasising the importance of widespread tree planting, from the village level to the state level Dobriyal said that saplings should be planted across every village, mandal, and district.

He also urged the initiation and intensification of the ninth phase of Haritha Haram in alignment with the arrival of the monsoon rains.

State officials at the meeting also said that the achievements of Haritha Haram would be showcased through videos and posters during Harithotsavam.