Telangana: Free NEET, EAMCET coaching for minority students

Hyderabad: According to a press note issued by Dr. Kalim Ahmad Jalili Incharge Director of Centre for Educational Development of Minorities, free coaching is being offered for NEET and EAMCET 2022.

The coaching will be provided to students from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi communities from June 8 to July 7 at CEDM centers at the following districts:

Nizam College, Basheerbagh Hyderabad telephone number 040 232 10316. Government High School Zaheerabad telephone number 9440 378 302 Tabarak High School Huttai Street Nizamabad telephone number 90327 97803 Government Junior College For Girls Mahabubnagar telephone number 8142 194717 Government High School Rakasipet Bodhan telephone number 9246 913021

All those students who have obtained minimum 60% marks in their intermediate exams or in Inter 1st year and appeared for the second year exam are eligible for this coaching.

Candidates belonging to Muslim and other Minority Communities may apply before June 6, 2022, at the nearest CEDM centre along with xerox copies of their mark sheets for first and second year, hall ticket, NEET/EAMCET 2022 online application form and 2 passport size photos.