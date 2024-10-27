Telangana: Fresh complaint against IAS Amoy Kumar in land transactions

Hyderabad: Multiple complaints have emerged against senior IAS officer Amoy Kumar regarding alleged irregularities in land transactions in the Maheshwaram Mandal of Rangareddy district.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating these claims, which involve the illegal transfer of approximately 42 acres of Bhudaan land.

The complaints, filed by various plot owners associations, assert that Amoy Kumar misused his position to facilitate unauthorized registrations of land.

Specifically, members of the Madhura Nagar Plot Owners Welfare Association alleged that the Rangareddy land tribunal issued orders without prior notice to them, resulting in significant grievances among local residents.

They claim that about 200 acres were fraudulently registered under false pretenses, with accusations that documents were created overnight to alter land ownership illegally.

Amoy Kumar has been questioned by the ED for several days as part of this investigation.

Despite the questioning being paused temporarily, affected parties continue to approach the ED to file complaints.

On recent occasions, members from various plot owners associations have come forward, alleging that Kumar’s actions have led to a conspiracy involving around Rs 30,000 crores worth of land being targeted for illegal acquisition