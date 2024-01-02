Telangana: Fuel tanker owners call off strike, supply to be restored soon

Hyderabad: While most truck drivers will continue their protest against the new penal law, fuel tanker owners have decided to end the strike to avoid affecting the fuel supply, all-India joint secretary of the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD), Rajeev Amaram, confirmed on Tuesday evening.



“Dealers from Cherlapally and Ghatkesar have already started transporting fuel. By tomorrow afternoon, the fuel stations in Hyderabad will function normally and people should not engage in panic buying,” he told Siasat.com.

The strike call was given by all truckers in protest against the amendment to penal laws, which imposes penalty up to Rs 7 lakh and 10-year jail in hit-and-run accident cases. This protest, specifically by oil tanker owners, caused a fuel shortage across the country. The protesting truckers are demanding the Central government reconsider the newly introduced law.

There are over 5,80,000 goods vehicles, including 1,80,000 heavy goods vehicles in Telangana.

Police shut down fuel stations

“Some fuel stations in the city have sufficient petrol and diesel to function normally until tomorrow evening. But police have sealed all petrol bunks and asked them to stop selling fuel to ensure law and order. This led to panic buying in Hyderabad,” Rajeev Amaram said.

Also Read Truckers’ strike throws traffic on Hyderabad roads out of gear

People need not worry. There is enough fuel available and everything will be normal by tomorrow, Rajeev Amaram added.