Telangana: Gang held in Rajanna-Sircilla for making, selling bombs to hunters

Hyderabad: The Rajanna Sircilla police arrested a gang involved in making bombs and arrested four persons. The police seized over 60 country made bombs from the gang.



The bomb making racket was unearthed by the police after a buffalo died in an explosion at Dharmaram village of Konaraopet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla two days ago. A case was registered against unknown persons and an investigation launched.



Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Raghupathi Reddy began an investigation by registering the case under BNS and Explosive Act. As part of the investigation, the police maintained a watch on Pittala Rajalingam, a notorious criminal and took him into custody on Sunday morning. On interrogation he admitted to making crude bombs and selling them to hunters.

Based on the information provided by Rajalingam, the police arrested Padigeli Laxmaiah, Thummala Kanakaraju of Chinnabonala and Mogili Anjaiah of Sardapur.



Chandurty CI Venkateshwarlu said Rajalingam made the country bombs using locally available explosives and sold them to Laxmaiah, Kanakaraju and Anjaiah, who were hunters. “The three people after purchasing it used to wrap bombs with sheep intestine and offer them to the pigs. Bombs would explode when the pigs bite them, killing them on the spot. Later, they would sell the pork in market,” said the Circle Inspector



While seven bombs, gunpowder and Rs.2000 were seized from Rajalingam, 40 bombs were seized from Anjaiah and 10 each were seized from Laxmaiah and Kanakaraju.