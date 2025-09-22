Telangana gears up to roll out next-gen GST tax regime: Official

Hyderabad: Telangana is fully geared up for the new GST rate rationalisation with sensitisation already done at the field level, K Haritha, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, said on Monday.

She further said that if there are any technical glitches, they will be known only next month when the traders or taxpayers file their returns.

“We have issued the notifications on the lines of the council’s decisions. So, for goods and services, we have issued reduction notifications or rationalisation. I mean, the field, they have been sensitised, but they’ll have to keep a watch on how it is being implemented at the ground level,” the official told PTI. Telangana has about 5.3 lakh GST registrations.

She further said that, as far as the department is concerned, there are no technical glitches. The taxpayers need to change their billing systems to align with the new tax regime to accommodate the reduced prices.

“I think I’m sure that the GSTN ( goods and service tax network) is on it (if there are any technical glitches). So, from our side, there are no technical glitches as such,” Haritha added.

The next generation GST reforms will come into force from today with only two slabs — 5 and 18 per cent.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had earlier said the state would lose about Rs 7,000 crore tax revenue annually with this GST structure and demanded the Centre to compensate it.