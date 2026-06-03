Telangana, Germany’s Thuringia sign MoU on tech, skills and startups

Hyderabad: The German state of Thuringia on Wednesday, June 3, signed an MoU with the Telangana government for cooperation in technology, skill training, startups, Life Sciences and other areas.

The agreement was signed when a high-level delegation led by Mario Voigt, Minister-President of German State of Thuringia met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here, an official release said.

Referring to Telangana as “a leading centre for progress and innovation in India”, the Minister-President said the “impressive” success story of Telangana holds a special place in India-Germany partnership dynamics.

“We would like to partner with the successful state of Telangana and create a win-win situation for both sides,” he said.

CM Reddy sought the support of Thuringia state leadership in reshaping the skilling curriculum under the state government’s Young India Skills University (YISU), Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), and Polytechnic institutes.

Responding to this, Voigt said a need-based, tailor-made skilling curriculum could be created for Telangana, in collaboration with Thuringia’s industry and academia, it said.

The chief minister also explained that Telangana’s workforce played a key role in the success of Silicon Valley and that a vast majority of top global executives hailed from Hyderabad.

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He stated that the fast changing dynamics of AI demands a pivotal transformation in addressing skilling and training, especially training in languages like German.

He sought the support of Thuringia in creating a hub for German language training in Hyderabad. “Germany’s industry ecosystem could provide a roadmap of skilling requirements and Telangana’s Young India Skills University would adapt to the needs,” he said.

The CM explained his vision to attract Fortune 500 companies to ‘Bharat Future City’, being developed by the state government on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Asserting that Hyderabad offers a world-class environment for businesses, he recalled that the city had hosted participants from over 100 countries during Miss World 2025 at a time when there were geopolitical tensions in the region.

“We are ready to partner with Thuringia and looking forward to furthering collaboration in skilling and investment opportunities,” the CM said.

Voigt said an official visit of an exclusive German group of semiconductor companies to Telangana could be planned to assess opportunities and explore matchmaking on both sides.

“We are more than willing to host industrial groups and cater to the business needs of Telangana,” the release quoted him as saying.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu welcomed the suggestion and declared that a wide range of top global semiconductor companies have presence in Hyderabad.

“We are also advancing towards the area of semiconductor manufacturing soon,” he said.

Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy explained that the state-run TOMCOM (Telangana Overseas Manpower Company) is already making significant progress in German language training, the release added.