Telangana gets first PPP-based EV charging station in India

Hyderabad: India’s first EV charging station strengthened with Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model was inaugurated at Yadadri on Friday.

The PPP model is deemed a viable option where government engages and encourages private players to supply charging infrastructure and install public charging infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas.

Telangana state renewable energy development corporation chairman Satish Reddy launched the station and shared a few pictures of the event on his Twitter account stating, “There’s no better progress when the progress is shared by a common man.”

#Telangana becomes one of the first state in India, to officially launch ‘#EV Charging Station’ in ‘PPP’ model,



The state government has been working with suppliers and manufacturers to install these charging stations under the PPP model since August 2022.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Tuesday said that Rs 800 crore under FAME India Scheme Phase II has been sanctioned to three PSU oil marketing companies (OMC) for setting up 7,432 public fast-charging EV stations across the country.

The addition of the new 7,432 public charging stations will be a significant push to EV charging ecosystem.

The move will create a robust charging infrastructure network in India that is more accessible to the public.