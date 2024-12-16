Telangana: Girl students of BC Gurukul in Keesara bitten by rats

Hyderabad: The students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential School (girls), Sanathnagar and Kukatpally located in Keesara were bitten by rats while they were asleep on Sunday night.

As soon as the issue came to light on Monday morning, the administration of the school took them to the primary health centre in Keesara of Medchal-Malkajgiri district and got them vaccinated.

The rats bit the toe fingers of Ramya (14), Keerthana (15), Hasina (14), Pranavi (15) and Madhavi (17), who were sleeping in their hostel room.

Tejaswini, the health supervisor of the hostel informed Siasat.com that the students were administered Tetanus injection and anti-rabies vaccine as a precautionary measure.

She said that recently wired mesh was installed on the windows of the hostel rooms and the entire premises were cleaned.

She also said that the school was an old building surrounded by paddy fields, the reason why rodents were most likely to enter the premises, and that rat traps were being laid to prevent such incidents from recurring.