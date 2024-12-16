Telangana mess caretaker suspended for not following common diet menu

Hyderabad: The Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district collector Hanumantha Rao suspended the mess caretaker of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School in Bhuvanagiri Town also known as Bhongir, on Monday, December 16, for not preparing the food according to the newly launched ‘common diet plan’ menu.

The collector, after taking part in the “CM’s Cup 2024” sports programmes at the school, conducted a surprise visit to the school mess on Monday during lunchtime, finding that the management had cooked a different set of dishes for the students.

According to the common diet plan that was launched state-wide for the government-run residential schools, on Mondays, students should be served rice, potato-capsicum curry, dal with spinach, ghee, rasam and curd.

The mess had prepared egg curry instead of capsicum, which was not in compliance with the diet plan.

Also, the students were served buttermilk instead of curd, which shall be served according to the new menu. Ramesh, the mess in charge was immediately served with suspension orders.

The collector also noticed that the students were made to do the chores at the school, on which the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School principal was served a show-cause notice.

Meanwhile, sources say that the mess management had prepared egg curry because the raw material supplier had not provided the required capsicum.

The common diet plan had standardized the mess menu across all residential schools and hostels in Telangana. The move comes after a stark spike in food poisoning incidents in the schools, and the need to reinforce the system to provide better food and amenities to the students in residential ‘Gurukuls’ and other residential schools run by the government.