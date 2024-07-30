Telangana girl washed away in Sarayu river in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old from Jangaon district who went on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya got washed away in the Sarayu river while taking a dip at a bathing ghat, when water was suddenly released into the river from upstream.

Tejaswini (16), an intermediate second-year at ABV College in Jangaon, had gone to Ayodhya along with 15 other members of her family three days ago.

After visiting the Ram Mandir and other temples in Ayodhya, she, and her family had gone to take a holy dip at Lakshman Ghat at around 8 am on Monday.

Suddenly, due to water released into Sarayu River upstream, the water level rose at the bathing ghat. While four family members were able to reach safely, Tejaswini was washed away in the flash flood.

While her family is hoping for some good news, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay spoke to officials who, Tejaswini, as of Tuesday, July 30, has not been found.

More details were awaited.