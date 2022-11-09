Telangana: Girl who secured MMBS seat taking YouTube lessons gets MLC Kavitha’s support

Hyderabad: Former Member of Parliament K. Kavitha pledged her support and decided to fund the education of Harika, who successfully cleared her NEET entrance by taking lessons on YouTube.

Harika, a young girl whose mother is a beedi worker, secured an MBBS seat by teaching herself with the help of videos on YouTube. After having lost her father as a child, Harika worked hard to secure a 40,000 position at the All India level in this year’s NEET exam with a state-level rank of 700.

MLC Kavitha met Harika and her mother Anuradha who hail from Nizamabad.

Kavitha extended her support and handed over a cheque for the first instalment of Harika’s fees for medical college and also pledged to bear the cost further.

Kavitha earlier on Wednesday, tweeted, “Dare to dream and then never stop working until you achieve them. This is the story of Harika, who passed and excelled in the MBBS exams via YouTube videos. I met her and her mother and extended my support towards her dreams by handing over the first instalment of her fees.”



“Meeting Harika and her mother, a Beedi worker, and becoming a part of her incredible journey is truly a blessing,” stated the MLC.