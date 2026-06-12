Telangana gives vehicle owners 60 days to book fancy numbers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has extended the window for reserving fancy or special registration numbers to 60 days from the date of issue of temporary registration, doubling the time available to vehicle owners under the earlier arrangement.

Previously, owners were required to complete the process within the 30-day validity period of the temporary registration (TR) issued at the time of purchase. The revision is aimed at easing the process for buyers who opt for a fancy number but are unable to immediately lock in a preferred choice.

The department has advised owners who selected the fancy-number option at the time of purchase but are yet to book a specific number to complete the process without delay.

Also Read Fancy number auction nets Rs 65.38 lakh for Khairatabad RTO in one day

Under the revised system, if an owner does not reserve a fancy or special number within two months of obtaining TR, the VAHAN portal will automatically assign a regular registration number once the deadline lapses. The department clarified that this allotment will take effect immediately upon expiry of the two-month period.

Once a regular number is auto-generated, the owner will not be eligible to claim a fancy number against the pending request.