Telangana: GlobalLogic to kickstart operations at Nizamabad IT Hub

Kavitha expressed her delight at the rapid progress and collaboration achieved with GlobalLogic.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 30th August 2023 4:09 pm IST
MLC Kavitha with representatives of GlobalLogic

Hyderabad: GlobalLogic, an independent subsidiary of the Hitachi Group, is all set to establish its operations at the IT Nizamabad office.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha took to her Twitter and announced the news. “Grateful for their choice after a month of fruitful discussions,” said the MLC.

The development came after a month-long series of interactions and engagements between the MLC and GlobalLogic which began in July.

During the past month, ahead of the approaching elections, Kavitha has taken proactive steps to boost employment opportunities for the youth of Nizamabad.

She has successfully hosted two job fairs in the region, bringing together job seekers and potential employers.

The establishment of over 200 seats at the IT Nizamabad office further emphasizes the commitment to fostering economic development and generating employment opportunities in the region.

Being a former MP from Nizamabad, Kavitha envisions a positive impact of GlobalLogic’s presence in Nizamabad and anticipates a promising trajectory of growth and progress for both the company and the local community.

