Telangana: GOCL holds training for Intelligence Department on explosives

Hyderabad: Gulf Oil Corporate Ltd (GOCL), a conglomerate with a business presence in defence and space, organized a day training program for Telangana State Intelligence Security personnel on explosive detection and disposal on Friday.

The induction program was attended by 47 personnel from the Telangana State intelligence department.

This workshop enabled personnel with practical exposure to a wide range of new-age explosives and detonators, a live demonstration on blasting of detonators and detonating cords, across the portfolio of ordinary, electric, and non-electric detonators to understand and execute the safety measures during unforeseen times.

Speaking on the importance of this event, Pankaj Kumar, CEO of GOCL, said “We are obliged to be a part of the exercise as it provides a practical understanding to these unsung heroes to deal with real-world circumstances at ground level during bomb disposal and anti-sabotage situations. We have ensured the training to encapsulate all aspects of quick detection, disposal and other safety measures at times of crisis.”

The induction training was led by The Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad. The training model of GOCL, focused on subjects like safe handling of explosives and detonators, disposal of explosives and detonators, precautions and safety measures, safe transportation of explosives and detonators, practical live detonating and measuring the velocity of detonators (VOD).