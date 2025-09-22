Telangana government approves over 1000 SC posts to continue till next year

The move is expected to address staffing shortages in hostels, improve student care, and expand employment opportunities across the state.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant step aimed at enhancing welfare services for Scheduled Caste students, the Telangana government, on Monday, September 22, approved the continuation of 1,392 posts under the SC Development Department from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. 

The move is expected to address staffing shortages in hostels, improve student care, and expand employment opportunities across the state.

Nalgonda district minister Adluri Laxman Kumar stated that the move will not just provide employment opportunities but also give financial stability to multiple families.

“Our singular objective is clear: every Scheduled Caste student must have access to a conducive learning environment and aspire to scale new academic heights,” he said.

He urged students to make the most of this opportunity to overcome marginalisation and to build a better, more developed state.

As these job posts will be operated under the supervision of the Commissioner of SC Development, the benefits of the program will ensure that salaries are disbursed through IFMIS-DBT, with outsourced staff paid via recognised third-party agencies. It is also expected to enhance residential care, food provision and overall student welfare.

