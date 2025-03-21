Telangana government likely to host state iftar on March 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is likely to host the state iftar party on March 24. It is to be noted the state has been hosting the annual event in the month of Ramzan for a decade.

The grand annual programme is likely to be conducted at a cost of Rs 70 crore. It is generally conducted at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium. Activists in the city have opposed the idea of the iftar party.

They have urged the government to direct the funds towards education and the overall development of minorities in Telangana.

In a letter to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, activist Lubna Sarwath, Anwarullah Khan, Syed Ismail and others requested the state government to consider reallocation of Rs 70 crore being spent on iftar towards education, employment and empowerment.

“Conducting lavish boastful ‘daawats’ as iftars at state expense meant for public welfare, is not a part of Islam and Prophet Muhammed never advocated this and the Quran explicitly prohibits such extravaganza,” read the letter.

Similarly, the Welfare Party of India (WPI) has called for boycotting the Telangana government’s sponsored iftar party due to unfulfilled promises and no Muslim representation in the cabinet.

The Telangana government is yet to officially announce the date for the annual iftar.

WPI Telangana president, Syed Kamal Ather, general secretary advocate Mohammad Waseem and other members of the party cited no Muslim representation in the Telangana government. In an appeal to Muslim leaders in the Congress party, the WPI urged them to boycott the state iftar in solidarity with Muslims against the Congress’ alleged anti-minority stance.