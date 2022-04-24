Telangana: Government releases Rs 1,850 Cr to Kalyana Lakshmi for 2022-23

Hyderabad: The Telangana BC Welfare department on Saturday issued a budget release order of Rs 1,850 crore towards the implementation of the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

The whole amount for the fiscal year has been released at once and the authorities have been instructed to adhere to the scheme’s monthly constraints.

In the previous eight years, over 10 lakh beneficiaries from SC, ST, BC, and minority families have gotten financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 per family through the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

The Government of Telangana’s Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme and Shaadi Mubarak are welfare schemes meant to support marriages for the needy families in the state.

The initiative provides a total of Rs.1,00,116 in aid with the goal of preventing underage marriages and assisting financially challenged families with wedding expenses.