Telangana government school maintenance entrusted to women SHGs

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana has decided to hand over the maintenance of government schools to women self-help groups (SHGs) starting from the upcoming academic year.

Under this initiative, committees called “Amma Adarsha Patashala” will be formed, comprising the president of the women SHG, the headmistress, and mothers of three students from each school.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), any civil works in government schools will require the approval of these committees. Each committee will have the authority to spend up to Rs 25,000 per school on infrastructure improvements and other maintenance tasks.

Mandal-level officers will be empowered to allocate up to Rs 1 lakh, while district collectors will be authorized to approve expenditures exceeding Rs 1 lakh per government school in Telangana.

The state government has released Rs 600 crore for this initiative and directed officials to identify and complete all necessary works in government schools before June 10, in time for schools to reopen on June 12 after the summer vacation.

These committees can undertake temporary repairs of windows, doors, electric switchboards, fans, and toilets in schools. Additionally, the government has assigned the task of stitching school uniforms to women self-help societies.

This initiative aims to enhance the quality of education by improving school infrastructure and empowering local communities through active participation in school management.