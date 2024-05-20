Telangana government to regulate school fees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has announced plans to establish a school fee regulatory committee that aims to bring a systematic approach to regulating school fees and ensuring that quality education remains accessible to all.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on parents who face escalating education costs in private schools, with some schools increasing fees by 10% to 30% each academic year.

Modeled after the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) for professional courses, the new committee will be responsible for overseeing and regulating fees in private schools.

The government is working on legislation to support this effort, though it will not take effect until the next academic year, as admissions for the current year have already concluded and Telangana schools are set to commence their new session on June 12.

“We will introduce an Act to regulate fees in private schools. Although the new regulations will not be implemented this year, they will be enforced from the 2025-26 academic session,” said Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to the Government (Education Department).

Previously, schools were allowed to set their fee structures through a governing body, which included the school president, principal, a representative of the teaching staff, the president of the parents-teachers association, and a mother nominated by the District Education Officer (DEO).

This body considered various expenditures, such as staff salaries, building rent and maintenance, classroom needs, and contributions towards educational CESS, to determine the annual fee.

The establishment of a school fee regulatory committee is expected to bring much-needed relief to parents and ensure a more transparent and fair fee structure in private schools across Telangana.