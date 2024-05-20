Temperature may rise as IMD Hyderabad predicts pause in rainfall

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to witness a rise in temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted a pause in rainfall in the city.

According to the weather department, Hyderabad is likely to see a partly cloudy sky for the next four days.

No rainfall in Hyderabad till May 23, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

Though Hyderabad is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky, the city may not see rainfall until May 23.

However, other districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall.

From May 22 to 24, many districts of Telangana are likely to see thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, according to the IMD Hyderabad, which has issued a yellow alert.

Temperature may rise

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, a summer heatwave will start in Telangana as the temperature may touch 45 degrees again. However, it will be the last leg of summer.

In the case of Hyderabad, he forecasted that the temperature may reach the 41-42 degrees Celsius range. It is also forecasted that from the first week of June, the summer will slowly abate with regular rainfall.

Humid conditions to start from today. From tomorrow last leg of summer heatwave to start in Telangana with 45°C in North Telangana and 41-42°C in Hyderabad. This is expected to continue till May end



From June 1st week, summer will slowly abate with regular rains 🌧️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 20, 2024

Earlier, IMD forecasted that the monsoon is likely to hit Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, after June 6.

It also predicted that the monsoon will enter the South Andaman Sea on May 19. The onset of the monsoon in Kerala is likely on May 31.