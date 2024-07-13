Telangana government to waive power shutdown charges for NHAI

Hyderabad: In an important development, the Telangana government has agreed to waive off the charges of power shutdown collected from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for shutting down power while shifting high-tension lines passing along highways. This comes as an initiative to accelerate the state’s construction process of national highways.

At the recent meeting between the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and NHAI officials, he agreed to waive the power shutdown charges, sources confirmed.

The power shutdown charges are reportedly hindering the progress of national highway construction work in the state as NHAI has to pay large sums in the form of these charges.

During the meeting, the NHAI officials cited the examples of the Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield National Highway, which is being constructed in three packages.

“The works of the highway were not progressing as the State government was demanding power shutdown charges from the NHAI,” officials said.