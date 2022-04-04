Telangana governor goodwill gesture to Muslim staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her greetings to the Muslims in the state on the occasion of the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Displaying goodwill, the Governor distributed fruits and gifts among the Raj Bhavan Muslim staff in a special event held in Raj Bhavan in Sunday.

The Governor expressed hope that the Muslims will perform their religious duties with fervor and devotion. She told them to pray for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Telangana.

This is the first time any governor displayed a gesture of goodwill to Muslim staff in a show of religious harmony. She took a group photo with the Muslim employees on the occasion.