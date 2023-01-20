Telangana Governor once again alleges state govt not following protocol

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday again alleged that protocol is not being followed with regard to her office and that she has not received any communication so far from the government on conducting the coming Republic Day event.

Asked about the comments on the Governors and the Centre allegedly misusing office of Raj Bhavan that were made by some leaders at the BRS public meeting at Khammam town on Wednesday, she told reporters here today that she does not want to comment on the political situation, but said the Governors are doing their duty.

She, however, alleged that “sometimes, like in Telangana, there are biased activities against the Governors”.

Observing that she is doing her duty, she acknowledged that there are Bills pending with her. She recalled having already said that she has to analyse them.

“Only, sometimes, like Telangana, there are biased activities against the Governors. Because, here openly I can say, I am not contradicting anything. I am doing my duty. There are some Bills. I accept that. But, I have already mentioned that I have to assess them, analyse them,” she told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Raj Bhavan.

For no fault of hers, protocol is not being followed for her, she said.

“…what is the attitude of the governments, particularly in Telangana, I cannot comment on others. No protocol has been followed. Till now, we have not received any message about the Republic Day celebration,” she said.

She further said the office of Governor should be respected and asked as to why the protocol is not followed in the State.

“Only one question, repeatedly, I am asking. Why no protocol is followed. Standard operating procedure. Let them answer this,” she said.

Asked about the Bills pending for long, she pointed out that she had already answered that.

The protocol issue has been pending even longer, she said, adding the issue has been pending for the past one-and-a-half years.

On the allegation of some that the Governors crossed limits (of office), Soundararajan said she has not.

Replying to an allegation that Governors followed what the BJP said to them, she said the State government should first answer as to why the Collectors did not follow the protocol during her visits to districts.

The Governors are responsible people who need not be told what to do, she added.

Relations between Raj Bhavan and the TRS government have not been on the best of terms and Soundararajan had earlier complained of protocol not being followed during her visits to the districts.

In an open face-off with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, Tamilisai Soundararajan in November last expressed doubts that her phones were being tapped.