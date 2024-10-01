Telangana governor pays tribute to theatre icon Qadir Ali Baig

Hyderabad: The governor of Telangana, celebrating the enduring legacy of the legendary dramatist, paid heartfelt tributes to the late theatre icon Qadir Ali Baig on the 40th anniversary of his passing.

The Governor was the chief guest at the premiere of “Sunset Sunrise”, held at the Novotel HICC in Hyderabad, as part of the 19th Annual Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, celebrating the enduring legacy of the legendary dramatist.

Paying tributes, the Governor said, “I am indeed delighted to be here this evening on the momentous occasion of commemorating the 40th anniversary of Hyderabad’s theatre icon Qadir Ali Baig and remembering him today. Late Qadir Ali Baig sahab was a remarkable artiste, and the fact that the city is paying tribute to him even after four decades is proof of what a popular and respected theatre person he was.”

He went on to praise Baig’s multifaceted contributions to the world of theatre, saying, “As the stalwarts in the industry say, he was a complete theatre person—a dashingly handsome actor with a deep baritone, a director and playwright ahead of his times. As a producer, one can only imagine the scale of the historical plays he staged at the Golconda Fort and Chowmohalla Palace. His work was truly ahead of its time, especially considering the technology in Hyderabad during the 1970s and 1980s was not as advanced. Yet, he carried on with his art and theatre in a city like Hyderabad, which was an outstanding achievement.”

Governor Dev Varma also paid his respects to Qadir Ali Baig’s wife, Begum Razia Baig, who passed away earlier this year, recognizing her vital role in keeping the theatre alive in Hyderabad. “My homage to the noble lady who was a pillar of theatre revival in the city for five decades. The untimely departure of the chairman of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation is a great loss, but her spirit and dedication continue to inspire.”

As suggested by former advisor Mr A K Khan, a seat next to the Governor was left vacant in Begum Razia Baig’s memory, with her portrait placed upon it, as a mark of respect for her. This was the seat, from where she used to run the show.

Just ahead of the premiere, the governor also lauded Qadir Ali Baig’s son, Padma Shri awardee Mohammed Ali Baig, for continuing his father’s extraordinary legacy. “Though the city lost him at the young age of 46, he left behind his legacy in his son Mohammed Ali Baig, who has taken his father’s work around the world, modernizing it and bringing international talent to Hyderabad. I recently had the opportunity of meeting him, and I can say that not only does he carry forward his father’s legacy of theatre, but he also embodies the etiquette and refinement of old-world Hyderabad.”

The 19th Annual Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, which was announced during the event, will run from November 6 to 11. It continues to be a platform that showcases thought-provoking theatre and international talent, furthering Qadir Ali Baig’s vision for socially relevant storytelling.

Governor Dev Varma closed his tribute by recognizing Qadir Ali Baig’s unique contribution to Indian theatre, stating, “His plays brought to life the stories of the Qutub Shahis and Asaf Jahs, while also addressing contemporary issues of the 1970s and 1980s such as unemployment, national integration, peace, and women’s emancipation. He was an artist who certainly stood the test of time with work that continues to inspire theatre exponents around the country.”

Principal secretary to the government of Telangana, youth affairs, tourism, culture and sports department, Vani Prasad, also spoke at the event. “Telangana tourism will be promoting these kinds of literary and cultural events. His legacy has continued for over 40 years, and the foundation is carrying it forward. Late Qadir Ali Baig is truly the pride of Hyderabad,” she said adding that the government will promote such rich literary and cultural events.

As the festival unfolds over six days, it stands as a powerful tribute to Qadir Ali Baig’s contributions to Indian theatre, ensuring that his visionary legacy remains alive in Hyderabad and beyond.