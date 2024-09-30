Telangana CM launches family digital cards project in 119 constituencies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated a pilot project for the issuance of family digital cards, targeting 119 Assembly constituencies across the state. Chief minister A Revanth Reddy ordered officials to conduct field-level inspections from October 3 to October 7, covering a total of 238 areas.

In a review meeting held at the state secretariat on Monday, September 30, Revanth Reddy recommended selecting one urban and one rural area within each constituency for inspections for the family digital cards.

To address population density, the chief minister suggested increasing the number of field teams in urban areas. The officials informed him that preparations for the family digital cards pilot project are underway and that the selection of villages and wards for inspection has already been completed.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy clarified that taking family photographs will be optional. Field-level officials are required to seek permission from families before taking photos, and they must stop if any family member objects.

He further instructed nodal officers from older districts to guide district collectors during the field inspections to ensure the success of the family digital cards. Officials reported that the identification of families is based on existing data from ration cards, pensions, self-help groups, and various insurance schemes.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy advised officials to take necessary steps for registering names and making changes to family member details, stressing the need to avoid any mistakes. He also mandated the preparation of a report detailing the challenges and productive outcomes from the pilot project, which will inform further comprehensive inspections, stated a press release.