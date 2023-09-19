Telangana Governor thanks PM for Cabinet ‘nod’ to Women’s Bill

The Women’s Reservation Bill has been approved during the Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, NDTV reported quoting sources

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th September 2023 8:14 am IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (ANI)

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet’s reported nod to the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Calling it a “historic decision”, she said it would motivate more women to enter public life, which will benefit the society.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has also hailed the Union Cabinet’s reported nod for the Bill, which is aimed at providing 33 per cent reservation to women in the Parliament and state Assemblies.

“The long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill has finally approved in the cabinet today,” she posted on X. Calling this a “historic moment”, she extended her heartfelt appreciation to BRS MLA K. Kavitha for her “tireless efforts”.

“Her (Kavitha’s) dedication to women’s empowerment is truly commendable. Let’s thank her for her incredible dedication and leadership,” wrote the Mayor.

