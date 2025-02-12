Telangana govt accepted its failure in conducting caste census: KTR

Hyderabad: Responding to deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s announcement of conducting a comprehensive survey to cover the remaining people who missed-out on the caste survey, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that by doing so, the state government has accepted that its caste census was incomplete and ridden with mistakes.

Demanding the state government to conduct the local body elections only after declaring 42% reservation for BCs, he said that it would not be tolerated if it tried to push the blame on the Centre by saying its in their purview.

He demanded Chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s apology for causing mental agony in the BCs, and the state government to accept that it has made a mistake by passing a resolution in the assembly with an incomplete survey.

He urged the state government to at least conduct the caste survey for the second time properly and transparently.

The Telangana government on Wednesday, February 12 announced plans to re-conduct the caste census survey for those who missed furnishing their details earlier.

Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged eligible citizens to provide their details to enumerators between February 16 and 28.